InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Carry Weapon (DPH-156)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The idea for this invention came to me in a dream I had as a child," said an inventor from Lakewood, Colo. "This inspired me to develop this eye-catching means to protect oneself."

He developed COOL POCKET TOOL to provide protection by increasing the chances of being able to incapacitate an assailant. This invention would be produced in a small size to allow it to be conveniently carried in a purse, pants or pocket. Additionally, it would be versatile and could be used as a hammer, tenderizing mallet or massage aid.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

