InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Cleanup Project Bag (FLA-3214)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from West Palm Beach, Fla., has developed the patent pending HANDI BAG, a roll of plastic bags with painter's tape integrated along the edge of each bag. In its functional position, it catches dust and debris during work projects, thus decreasing cleanup time.

"I wanted to help tradespeople and do-it-yourselfers save time when cleaning up after work projects. My invention may prevent the need to vacuum or sweep a floor. It simplifies cleanup time," said the inventor. The HANDI BAG provides a means to keep a floor surface and surrounding area clean. It is quick and adequate for short-term use, and reduces the likelihood of major cleanups. These bags protect from damage due to wiping off and smearing drywall dust. They are convenient and easy to use, and they save time and effort during work projects. This roll of bags is producible in various sizes and thicknesses.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

