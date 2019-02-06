InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Cobweb Removal Tool (SDB-1329)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from El Cajon, Calif., has developed the WEB SPINNER, a cleaning tool that provides an easier method of removing cobwebs. A prototype is available.

"I live in an area where there are a lot of spiders and a lot of webs. This tool offers easy and clean removal of cobwebs," said the inventor. The WEB SPINNER provides an effective way to remove cobwebs. It prevents having to use hands or other traditional tools. This handy tool saves time and energy. It offers an easy-to-operate and use design that is highly portable. In addition, it is lightweight yet durable. Finally, it offers reliable and reusable design.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

