InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-Control Pen (TPA-2695)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with a pen that fits in the hand differently so that people could write more easily and professionals will save time."

So the inventor from Clearwater, Fla., developed the patent pending ANK PEN. It fits differently in the hand than a conventional pen. The design makes it easier to learn to write, and it also provides greater control. The unique configuration helps prevent the hand and fingers from cramping. Furthermore, the pen is also ideal for individuals with arthritis or limited hand/finger mobility. It is a new way of writing with several different ways to use and all wrapped up with only a few simple components.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2695, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

