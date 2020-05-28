InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Display Bumper Frame (PHO-2618)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have found changing the front vanity plates or business plates to be time consuming and cumbersome," said an inventor from Phoenix, Arizona. "This inspired me to develop a means to solve this repetitive problem."

He developed the FRONT BUMPER BILLBOARD to simplify changing the front tag or plate of vehicles to save valuable time and energy. This invention would offer a durable, lightweight and weatherproof design. Additionally, it would accommodate the display of various tags and plates.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

