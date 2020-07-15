InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Drink Pad (SFO-692)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am disabled and find it difficult to get water for my dog from a fountain," said an inventor from San Francisco, California. "This inspired me to develop a device through which dogs could employ a water fountain without assistance."

He developed the patent-pending PAW ACTIVATED WATERING SYSTEM (PAWS) to automate the pet watering procedure to ensure that it was simple and easy to use for pets and their owners. This invention would offer enhanced comfort for pets. Additionally, it would eliminate the need for the pet to be noticed by his owner when desiring water.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-692, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

