InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Feed Rod (TPA-2952)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a marine electrician and have experienced difficulty adding new wire to existing conduits," said an inventor from Dunedin, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to feed wiring in confined and inaccessible spaces."

He developed the FISH STICK ROVER that saves valuable time by preventing rods from becoming trapped in a conduit. This simple, efficient and easy to use invention would allow the use of existing space and conduit to save money. Additionally, it would be relatively modestly priced and adaptable for use with most typical fish rods.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2952, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

