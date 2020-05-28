InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Golf-type Game for Young and Old (PIT-1032)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are miniature golf and pitch-and-put courses that extend the experience of golf beyond skilled golfers, they require good weather and considerable time. Fortunately, an inventor from Cortland, Ohio, has designed a game that both golfers and non-golfers can play that has neither of these restrictions.

He developed a prototype for SET YOUR COURSE to provide hours of golf-type indoor and outdoor fun and enjoyment. As such, it entertains and challenges players of practically all ages and skill levels. Besides fostering friendly competition, it facilitates physical exercise and social interaction for young and old alike. Designed to simulate using a putter, sand wedge or chipping wedge to hit, this novel game is also versatile, easy to play and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted something fun and challenging for golfers and non-golfers to enjoy anywhere they want to set their own course."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1032, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

