InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Mount Motorcycle (NJD-2021)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to my short stature I have a difficult time swinging my leg over the seat of a high-seated two wheeler," said an inventor from Frenchtown, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a means to more easily ascend the motorcycle without struggling."

He developed the patent pending DROP ASSIST to lower the seat temporarily to offer improved access to a high-seated motorcycle. This invention would simplify ascending the seat to avoid a physical struggle or possible fall. Additionally, it would eliminate the need for assistance and the associated embarrassment.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

