InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy On Deodorant (IPL-681)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer with rheumatoid arthritis and can't use spray deodorants," said an inventor from Danville, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a better method of packaging deodorant that could easily be dispensed."

She developed the LO-LA which eliminates unwanted pressure on the pointer finger. This invention would ease the task of dispensing the spray on the underarm area to provide users with a greater sense of independence. Additionally, it would feature a convenient, efficient and durable design.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-681, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

