InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy On You (OCM-1528)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The EZ-ON-U is modified underwear that could easily be positioned or removed for individuals with limited mobility in their lower body, disabled individuals, the elderly," said the inventor, from Huntington Beach, CA. "I invented this product because I wanted to prevent falls from happening for people getting dressed."

Instead of struggling to step into and then pull up standard undergarments, EZ-ON-U could quickly and easily be positioned or removed without requiring significant movement of the lower body or removing outerwear. Thispatent-pending, innovative invention is designed to allow individuals to safely dress without falling while bending or attempting to position the feet through the leg holes of underwear. The underwear may be of use to a wide array of wearers including individuals with limited mobility in their lower body, disabled individuals, the elderly, patients in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities the general population, etc.

