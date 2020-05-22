InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy On/Off Leggings (JKN-169)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working out with friends I have had to wait for them to go to private areas in order to change out of leggings," said an inventor from Natchez, Mississippi. "This inspired me to develop an improved article of athleisurewear that could be positioned or removed in public."

She developed the patent pending LEGLETTS ON THE GO as a stylish, coordinated set of athleisurewear that could garner a great deal of attention and may be fashionable. These accessories could easily be positioned or removed in public without requiring a changing area or privacy. Additionally, they could provide a hands-free means to store and transport the accessories.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JKN-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

