InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Open (LCC-5121)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found manually cranking items such as awnings, skylights and curtains to be cumbersome and time consuming," said an inventor from Glen Rock, Pa. "This inspired me to develop an attachment for drills that would allow these tasks to be effortless."

He developed the patent-pending RETRACTABLE CRANK DRILL BIT to save valuable time and effort by eliminating the cumbersome manually cranking of awnings. In doing so, it enables an awning to be quickly and effortlessly retracted during storms, high winds, etc. The invention is designed to be convenient and easy to use and it retracts to a compact size for ease in storage. As a result, it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional power awnings. The invention features an adjustable length to be adaptable upon various devices. It also is adaptable for use with most cordless and corded drills. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

