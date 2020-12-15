InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Power Headboard (SUU-653)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of straining to reach the plug for my CPAP machine and USB devices which rests behind the headboard," said an inventor from Shelbyville, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a headboard that could incorporate AC power and USB ports in which various items could easily be plugged."

She developed the ELECTRIFIED HEADBOARD that eliminates straining and struggling as it offers easy accessibility of power outlets and USB ports. This invention is convenient, practical, esthestic and versatile. It could provide improved organization while saving time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-653, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

