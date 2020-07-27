InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Sander (BGF-2425)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While engaged in large sanding projects I was tired of inhaling dust," said an inventor from Romulus, Michigan. "This inspired me to develop an easy means of sanding that would keep the user away from the contact surface and dust."

He developed the patent-pending J. M. SANDING ACCESSORY to provide an easy to use as well as attach means of sanding large areas. This invention would attach to a weed trimmer to transfer the power of sanding from the user to the machine. Additionally, it would contribute to safety by keeping the sanding operation away from the body. This invention would reduce hand, arm, and back fatigue as well as the chance of dust inhalation.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

