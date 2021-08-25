InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Start (SOG-552)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had to pull the rope too many times to start my lawn mower," said an inventor from Woodland, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a better means to start lawn mowers or other small engines that would be easier to employ."

The inventor developed BAIR DRIVE to allow outdoor power equipment to more easily be started. This convenient and easy to use invention could reduce back and shoulder strain while allowing more individuals to use the equipment. Additionally, it would be adaptable for use with mowers, tillers, snow blowers and related machines.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

