InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Tire Changer (PND-5014)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Through personal experience as well as observation I realized the difficulty involved with changing a tire on a motor vehicle," said an inventor from Upper Black Eddy, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a device to ease the burden of lifting heavy tires."

He developed the E-Z MOUNT to eliminate the manual placement of the tire by hand. This invention would provide a lifting device for easy maneuvering and changing the tire which could make this procedure faster and safer. Additionally, it could be stable, reliable and safe to provide motorists with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-5014, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

