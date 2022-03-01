InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Hold Tray for Painters (CNC-739)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to hold and use a paint bowl/tray in tight spaces," said an inventor, from Edgemoor, S.C., "so I invented the PAINTER'S BOWL PRO. My design could make the painting process easier and it could help to reduce messes."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy-to-hold tray for painters. It also offers an improved way to apply paint on a roller or brush. As a result, it helps to prevent paint drips and messes and it increases convenience and control. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-739, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp