InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy View Lid (FED-2156)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While mixing different colors when painting an acrylic floor I had to continually pry the lid off the paint bucket to check for the correct mixture," said an inventor from Tacoma, Washington. "This inspired me to develop a means to more effectively mix paint without removing the lid."

He developed the patent-pending MIXING LID to allow paint and other items being mixed to be clearly viewed so that they could effectively be mixed. This invention could save users valuable time while also reducing splatter and mess. Additionally, it could easily attach to five-gallon buckets.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

