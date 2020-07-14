InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy View Sticker (OTW-405)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are no specific areas to display registration stickers on a snowmobile or ATV," said an inventor from Kimball, Michigan. "This inspired me to develop a means to clearly display these items."

He developed the patent-pending STICKER CLIP that ensures the registration sticker is clearly visible. This invention features a convenient and adjustable design that could fit different racks and suspension arms. Additionally, it could eliminate drilling holes that would damage and decrease the value of the snowmobile or ATV.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-405, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

