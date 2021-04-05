InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Clear & Protect a Windshield (JAD-113)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to clean your windshield as needed and protect it against messy insect splatters," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the WINDOW SHIELD BUG PROTECTOR. My design eliminates the hassle of scrubbing bugs and other debris from your windshield."

The invention prevents insects from collecting directly upon a vehicle windshield while traveling. It also ensures that the windshield can be quickly and easily cleaned. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and visibility. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.co

