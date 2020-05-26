InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Find Items in a Purse or Bag (LST-1032)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to find your phone, keys or other items within a bag, backpack or briefcase," said an inventor, from Sherman Oaks, Calif., "so I invented the BAG LITE."

The invention provides a simple and easy way to locate items within a purse or other bag. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of having to search or remove items from the bag. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases visibility. The invention features a practical design that is convenient, easy and fun to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially students going back to school. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a time-saving alternative to rummaging through a bag to find a particular item. It's also fun for students of all ages."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1032, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

