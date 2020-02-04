InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Illuminate a Christmas Tree Topper (HTT-6752)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to increase the visibility of a Christmas tree topper," said an inventor, from Waynefield, Ohio, "so I invented the FLEXIBLE LIGHT."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple and easy way to illuminate a Christmas tree topper. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with traditional lights at the top of a tree. As a result, it increases convenience and it will enhance the appearance of a Christmas tree. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your favorite tree topper can be seen and enjoyed during the holiday season."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-6752, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

