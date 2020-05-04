Inventhelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Load Fifth-Wheel Receiver into a Truck (STU-2346)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of asking for help when loading the heavy fifth-wheel receiver into my truck," said an inventor, from Lindon, Utah. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the LIFFT IT."

The invention provides an effective way to load a heavy fifth-wheel receiver into a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent physical struggle and strain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of fifth-wheel travel trailers and pickups. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and convenient way for one person to get the job done."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

