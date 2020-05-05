InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Scrub the Back and Hard-to-Reach Areas (SFO-683)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient, hands-free way to scrub the back and other hard-to-reach areas," said an inventor, from Los Gatos, Calif., "so I invented the BACK SCRUBBER."

The invention provides an effective way to wash, scrub and exfoliate the back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bathing brushes and tools. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to reach and strain. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with a brush or cloth when washing the back."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-683, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

