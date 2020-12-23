InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-Friendly Packaging for Water (TRO-345)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a healthy and eco-friendly beverage option for children and adults," said an inventor, from Wembley, Alberta, Canada, "so I invented the H2O BLISS. My design eliminates plastic waste and it is targeted to help mother Earth as well as reduce pollution with plastic."

The invention provides an eco-friendly packaging option for water and provide consumers with a better alternative when purchasing bottled water. As a result, it could encourage individuals to drink more water and it can be easily packed in a lunchbox, backpack, travel size cooler, etc. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

