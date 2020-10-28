InventHelp Inventor Develops Edible Drinking Straws (SFO-753)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to support California's ban on the use of plastic straws by the end of 2021, in order to protect the environment," said an inventor from Seaside, Calif., To help with this effort, I wanted to give consumers a more eco-friendly drinking option."

He developed a sample of LICORICE STRAWS specifically to reduce the number of plastic straws discarded to decrease the volume of landfill waste, in our storm drains and the sea. This will protect the wildlife such as fish, turtles and other sea creatures. At the same time, it improves the functionality of a drinking straw since it can be eaten as a snack afterward. This biodegradeable beverage novelty not only benefits the environment since it can be enjoyed as a snack rather than discarded as trash. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-753, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

