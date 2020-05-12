InventHelp Inventor Develops Educational Aid for Geometry Concepts (NJD-2052)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers are always looking for better ways to help students learn, particularly when it involves difficult math concepts like geometry. With that in mind, an inventor from Maplewood, N.J., who is also an educator, decided to implement an idea that would ease the learning process.

He developed a prototype for GEOGRAM specifically to provide hands-on experience for learning geometry. As such, it affords teachers limitless possibilities in designing lessons for collaborative learning. It enables students to investigate geometric forms to improve their spatial perception and understanding. At the same time, it allows for instant feedback. In addition, it is convenient, effective and easy to use.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "In my career as an educator for over 20 years, I found geometry to be one of the most difficult subjects to learn," he said, "and thought this concept would help students bridge that gap."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

