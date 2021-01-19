InventHelp Inventor Develops Educational Puzzle Game for Young Children (CBA-3943)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an educational puzzle to encourage children to think outside the box when working with shapes and colors," said an inventor, from Newberry, S.C., "so I invented PUT ME TOGETHER IF YOU CAN. My design offers a fun and challenging alternative to software/screen-based educational games."

The patent-pending invention provides an educational puzzle game for children. In doing so, it helps children to recognize and learn letter shapes and colors. It also could provide added fun and it could help to promote problem-solving and visual processing skills. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households with young children, schools and day care centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3943, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

