InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Alert for Disabled Vehicles (CKL-1358)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a warning device to ensure that approaching drivers can see a disabled car stopped along the road, especially at night," said an inventor, from Oak Forest, Ill., "so I invented the ROLMAN EARLY WARNING DEVICE."

The invention provides an effective way to alert approaching motorists of a disabled vehicle. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. As a result, it could help to prevent collisions and potential injuries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added safety for drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

