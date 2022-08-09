InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Breast Milk Calculator (HAD-168)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would allow mothers to gauge exactly how much milk their babies are drinking while nursing," said an inventor, from Hollywood, Fla., "so I invented the MILKMOMITER. My design would help to alleviate worries and it could provide added peace of mind."

The invention provides an improved way for nursing mothers to measure how much breast milk the baby was receiving. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork and uncertainty. As a result, it could help to establish a healthier breastfeeding routine. Additionally, the invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for nursing mothers.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

