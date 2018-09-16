InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Cleaner for Paint Brushes/Rollers (HTM-6527)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to deal with the mess that came from cleaning my brushes and rollers when I was through painting," said an inventor from Pass Christian, Miss.

He developed the SAUCIER PAINT BRUSH CLEANER to provide an efficient way to clean the bristles of paintbrushes. The unit eliminates hassles and frustrations, prevents messes, and saves time and effort. The device is also usable to clean paint rollers. Additionally, the invention helps brushes and rollers to last longer, thereby reducing replacement costs.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6527, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

