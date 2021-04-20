InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Cover for Suction Canisters (LGI-3007)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a respiratory therapist and I thought there could be a practical cover for suction canisters that prevents patients and visitors from viewing the contents without hindering access for medical workers," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the J-WRAP. My design provides added convenience and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to conceal the contents of a medical suction canister. In doing so, it enhances comfort for patients and visitors. It also enables medical personnel to easily measure and assess the contents and it prevents the suction catheter from contacting the floor. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3007, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

