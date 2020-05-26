InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Deodorizer for Bathrooms (LAX-1157)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of smelly and embarrassing bathroom odors," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Calif. "I thought there needed to be a way to prevent the odors, so I invented the DYNAMIC TOILET DEODORIZER."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent unpleasant bathroom odors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners, sprays and accessories. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a bathroom visit more pleasant."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

