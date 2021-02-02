InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Device for Trimming Tree Branches (PIT-1139)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to trim branches that can't be reached by hand," said an inventor, from Chicora, Pa., "so I invented the TREE BRANCH SHEAR. My design enables you to reach and cut tree limbs in a safer manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved device for pruning trees. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative than using a chain saw in a traditional cherry picker bucket. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for tree services, landscapers, farmers and electric utility workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

