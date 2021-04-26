InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Fire Safety Device for Kitchens (TRO-385)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after experiencing a stovetop fire," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. "I thought there should be a safe and simple way to extinguish it, so I invented the COVER STOP. My design enables you to safely snuff out the fire in seconds."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to extinguish/snuff out a stove fire. In doing so, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also saves time and effort and it enhances safety conditions in the kitchen. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

