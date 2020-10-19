InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Foundation Garment for Women (DHM-546)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a foundation garment for women to help control the stomach, lower abdomen, love handles and arm flab while also concealing cellulite, marks and scars," said an inventor, from Greensboro, N.C., "so I invented the L-E GENCE CONTROL TOP FOR WOMEN. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional support hosiery and accessories."

The invention provides an effective article of shape-wear for women. In doing so, it helps to contain and conceal problem areas like the lower abdomen and arms. As a result, it could enhance a woman's appearance and confidence and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-546, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

