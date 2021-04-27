InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Infant Seat for Passport Photos (OCM-1417)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer and easier way to position a baby when taking a passport photo," said an inventor, from La Habra, Calif., "so I invented the INFANT PASSPORT SEAT. My design ensures that the child faces forward and it could make the photographer's job quick and easy."

The invention provides an effective way for a photographer to take an infant's passport photo. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place the infant on the floor and hold the camera over the child. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it ensures that the photo complies with passport photo specifications. The invention features a secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for passport photo photographers.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

