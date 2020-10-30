InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective System for Detecting Water Leaks (ALL-2040)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the appliance service industry and I thought there should be a way to notify a home or business owner if an appliance started to leak," said an inventor, from Flowery Branch, Ga., "so I invented the NO MORE LEAK ALARM. My design enables a leak to be quickly detected under a dishwasher, washing machine, sink, water heater or other appliance."

The invention provides an effective way to alert an individual of leaking pipes or hoses under a water consuming appliance, water heater, sink, etc. In doing so, it could help to prevent water damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2040, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

