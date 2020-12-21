InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Trap for Catching a Rat (SFO-776)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a pest control company and I thought there could be a better design for rat traps," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the BETTER TRAP. My design is more effective than standard traps because it prevents rats from getting away with the bait. I currently modify all existing rat traps I use for my business to something similar to this invention."

The invention provides a more effective trap for catching a rat. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional rat traps. As a result, it prevents a rat from stealing bait without springing the trap and it helps to reduce rodent nuisances. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-776, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

