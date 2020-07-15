InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Trap for Killing Bed Bugs (CLM-458)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient trap to kill bed bugs," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the B-BUG TRAP."

The invention prevents bed bugs from entering beds, couches, reclining chairs and other locations. In doing so, it could help to confine an infestation and it could help to reduce the incidence of bed bugs. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, college dormitories and healthcare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection and it eliminates the hassle of dealing with bed bugs."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-458, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

