InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Consume Cannabis (POO-565)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a retired clinical social worker with 20 years of experience in hospice, long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities and I wanted to create an effective, low impact method of cannabis consumption for patients in long-term care facilities," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore. "This provided me with the knowledge and experience to design this method of cannabis consumption. My design is cleaner, smoother, more discreet, faster, easier and more effective with no waste. It also allows for traditional consumption, product purity and reduced respiratory distress due to smaller needed doses."

The patent pending KIEF CONE DIFFUSER SYSTEM provides an improved way to consume cannabis in a clean, more purified manner. In doing so, it reduces messes, waste, smoke/odors, preparation time and consumption time. It also helps to prevent burnt fingers and it allows for more accurate dosing and experimentation. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical and recreational marijuana users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-POO-565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

