InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Cover a Toilet Seat & Bowl (HUN-990)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have to use portable and public toilets while working and I wanted to create a protective and sanitary cover option," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the ALLEN POTTY DISPOSABLE COVERS. My design provides added coverage, comfort and peace of mind when going to the bathroom."

The invention provides an effective cover for a toilet seat and bowl. In doing so, it eliminates the need to view the contents of the toilet. It also helps to prevent backsplash and odors and it increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for household bathrooms, commercial restrooms and portable toilet facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-990, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

