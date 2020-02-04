InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Facilitate the Amputation Healing Process (HTM-7601)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to secure my amputation wrap and protect my incision," said an inventor, from Thornville, Ohio, "so I invented the STUMP BOOT."

The invention provides an effective way to facilitate the healing of a limb amputation site. In doing so, it could help to secure a wrap and control swelling. As a result, it increases comfort and protection. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for amputees. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience and peace of mind during the amputation healing process."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7601, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

