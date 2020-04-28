InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Maintain Long Hairstyles (KSC-1445)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to protect my long hairstyle during the night or day," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the LOC CAP."

The invention provides an effective way to keep long hair, braids or dreadlocks in place while sleeping or awake. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wraps, caps and hair accessories. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to preserve the appearance of a hairstyle. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort while maintaining a hairstyle."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

