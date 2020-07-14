InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Recycle Soap Slivers (CCT-4389)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate having to throw away the small pieces of soap," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio. "I thought there could be a better way to use them, so I invented the SOAP RECYCLER."

The invention provides an effective way to recycle small pieces or slivers of soap. In doing so, it eliminates the need to discard soap slivers. As a result, it increases efficiency and it helps to prevent waste. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help you save money by using every bit of a bar of soap."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4389, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

