InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Remove Stains from Fabric (BRK-2730)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean chocolate, tomato sauce and pet stains from fabric," said an inventor, from Leighton, Ala., "so I invented MOMMY MAGIC."

The invention provides an effective way to remove unsightly stains from fabrics. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning products. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to prevent stains from permanently damaging clothes and other textiles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when cleaning tough stains."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2730, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

