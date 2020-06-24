InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Repair Work Gloves (HTT-7200)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of wearing out one or two fingers on one hand while the other was good and I wanted to create a simple way to fix a tear or hole in a pair of expensive work gloves," said an inventor, from Mammoth Spring, Ark., "so I invented GLOVE SAVERS."

The invention provides an effective way to repair a pair of work gloves. In doing so, it eliminates the need to throw away or replace gloves. As a result, it could extend the life of a pair of work gloves. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for construction workers, landscapers, do-it-yourselfers and others. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to repair a worn out spot instead of getting a new pair. You can also reinforce worn spots before they become holes."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTT-7200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

