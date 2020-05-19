InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Season Food (ALL-1981)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to properly season food items," said an inventor, from Conyers, Ga., "so I invented the FLAVOR STICK."

The invention provides an effective way to apply seasonings to foods. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional seasoning methods. As a result, it ensures that seasoning is evenly distributed and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for household and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance the natural flavors of foods and provide a more satisfying meal."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1981, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

