InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Use and Store a Trailer (HUN-865)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a compact, space-saving storage option for people who use trailers," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the NARROW FOLDING TRAILER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store a trailer in a driveway, garage or other location. It is specially designed to pass through a back yard gate to store and hide the trailer, when not in use. Could even be used in an HOA restricted area. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trailer designs. As a result, it enables large loads to be easily transported and it could enhance space when not in use. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals and businesses that utilize trailers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to store a bulky, full-size trailer."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-865, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

